Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is hitting headlines ever since its announcement. The film is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. The actress will essay the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu.

The movie has been creating the right buzz since it’s announcement. The makers have now released the second song of the film. The song is titled Hawa Hawai 2.0. The iconic “Hawa Hawai ” song from the blockbuster film, Mr.India has been recreated as Hawa Hawai 2.0 for the keenly awaited film.

Kavita Krishnamurthy’s unmistakable vocals have been retained. Tanishk Bagchi has recreated and programmed the new version, picturized on Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka. The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything. This film of Vidya Balan is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Listen to the song right here:

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini.

In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on 17th November.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comment section below!