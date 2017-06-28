Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal have unveiled the third song from their upcoming film Munna Micheal.

The track is titled Pyar Ho and is composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics are by Kumaar. The last two songs that have been released are completely diverse from this one.The two tracks we have seen are all fast peppy number.

Watch the romantic song from the film here:

The backdrop of the song will remind you of Suraj Hua Maddham from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Munna Michael revolves around Tiger playing Munna, a young man from streets, who idolizes the pop icon, Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning. Also, Nawaz plays a gangster in the film, who is keen to learn dance and Tiger then turn teacher for him.

This is the first time we are seeing Nawazuddin dance. His last big film was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, where he received a lot of praises for his work. Another film starring Nawaz had its trailer released recently, which is Mom. The film has Nawazuddin in a different half-bald avatar.

Trending :

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael, marks the Bollywood debut of Nidhhi Agerwal. So far, the trailer of the film as well as the two songs have got great response from the audience.

Tiger’s dancing skills are much talked about, and fans are expecting something really extraordinary from him in Munna Michael. Having worked on Heropanti and Baaghi in the past, this is Tiger’s third film with Sabbir. If this one turns out to be a hit at the box office, then it will be a hat-trick for the actor – director duo.

The film is slated to release on July 21, 2017.

Tell us if you like the song in the comments below!