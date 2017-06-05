Munna Michael Trailer | Tiger Shroff & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Is A Dance Comedy!

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael‘s trailer is here and it looks like a lot of fun. The film also marks the debut of model Nidhhi Agerwal.

Munna Michael revolves around Tiger playing Munna, a young man from streets, who idolises the pop icon, Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning. Also, Nawaz plays a gangster in the film, who is keen to learn dance and Tiger then turns teacher for him.

Check out the trailer here:

Put on your dancing shoes, ‘cause here comes Munna in action! #MunnaMichaelTrailer Out Nowhttps://t.co/HSg9o23nGQ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 5, 2017

This is the first time we are seeing Nawazuddin dance and the scenes in the trailer are quite funny. His last big film was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, where he received a lot of praises for his work. Another film starring Nawaz had its trailer released recently, which is Mom. The film has Nawazuddin is a different half-bald avatar.

Tiger, on the other hand, is quickly becoming a favorite for action fanatics. The star kid is known for his unique dance moves as well and has managed to make a huge fan following for himself. In the trailer, we see him pulling off excellent moves just like MJ.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is slated to release on 7th July 2017.

Recently, Tiger opened up about going through depression after his last film A Flying Jatt bombed at the box office. Talking about how he got over it, Tiger said, “A month of hard- core depression. A lot of emotional eating. When I started shooting for Munna Michael, I was still in that mindset.I didn’t have any drive. But after I finished my first schedule, I thought, ‘I can’t wait for people to see this now.”