The makers of Munna Michael are releasing exciting promos every day, which are making us even more curious about the film! The latest one deals with how Nawazuddin Siddiqui is giving Tiger Shroff the ‘authority’ to shoot his ladylove Niddhi Aggerwal’s boyfriend!

Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff’s third collaboration with director Sabbir Khan. The two have earlier worked in Heropanti and Baaghi. Both the films were loved by the majority of sections giving a respectable number at the box-office. This is the first time Tiger will be sharing the screen with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays an important role in the film.

Talking about his co-star Nawazuddin, Tiger said, “He’s come up the hard way. He didn’t have anyone to guide him in Bollywood. He found his place on his own. He started with cameo appearances and today, when he’s considered one of the best we have, he continues to be so down-to-earth and normal. In spite of so much ovation, he’s so down-to-earth. You have to know him personally to know how humble Nawaz is.”

Apparently, Nawaz, a huge fan of Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff, has wangled a promise of meeting Jackie from Tiger after the release of Munna Michael. Tiger sees a lot of similarity between his father and Nawaz. “They didn’t change with success at all. They remained down-to-earth even after stardom. And yes, they are not conventional dancers,” he said.

In fact, Tiger had a ball dancing with Nawaz. “He did his own thing and dazzled us all. I wouldn’t call him a non-dancer. He moves to his own rhythm.” Tiger plays a Michael Jackson fan in Munna Michael which releases on 21st July.