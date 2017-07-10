Munna Michael | Making of Swag | Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Tiger Shroff

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can’t dance. Neither in real life nor in reel! But the National Award-winning actor actually takes this as a challenge and overcomes it with flying colours! That’s what a new behind the scenes video from Munna Michael is all about.

The makers of Munna Michael have come up with a video of the making of the song Swag, which shows how Nawazuddin Siddiqui learnt his dance steps both from the choreographers and from his co-star Tiger Shroff. In the video, Nawaz trying to repeat Tiger’s steps is absolutely hilarious!

Check out the video right here:

Talking about the song, Tiger Shroff says, “Swag is one of the coolest songs I’ve ever been a part of.” How was it the experience of dancing with Nawaz? The actor says, “He (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is the most nervous about dance.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also confesses how nervous he was about the very idea of having to dance in the film. He says, “They made me do such difficult steps! I couldn’t sleep the entire night a day before we started rehearsing…Sabbir bhai (Sabbir Khan) had challenged me saying I know you can act, now show me if you can dance or not.”

However, Nawazuddin says, the real fun lies in accepting a challenge and overcoming it. The actor said, “The biggest thrill is when you face something you are extremely scared of. That’s also a big challenge. When you can overcome it, then that’s the real fun, the real enjoyment.”

Talking about Nawazuddin’s attempt at dancing, lyricist Sabbir Khan says, “From him wanting to learn dance and being absolutely awkward at it, which came naturally to him, we had a ball doing those parts! Hats off to him! I am really glad the way he eventually did it.”