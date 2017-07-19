Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned to be one of the most talented actors in the industry. Whenever Nawaz portrays any role, he becomes that character.

The 43-year old actor has done it again, with his upcoming film Munna Michael. Nawaz essays the role of a gangster, who aspires to be a dancer. It seems that actor has worked with minute details on his character of Mahindar Bhai.

Watch the video right here:

In a making video, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had confessed how nervous he was initially about the very idea of having to dance in the film. The actor said, “They made me do such difficult steps! I couldn’t sleep the entire night a day before we started rehearsing…Sabbir Bhai (Sabbir Khan) had challenged me saying I know you can act, now show me if you can dance or not.”

However, Nawazuddin feels, the real fun lies in accepting a challenge and overcoming it. The actor said, “The biggest thrill is when you face something you are extremely scared of. That’s also a big challenge. When you can overcome it, then that’s the real fun, the real enjoyment.”

Munna Michael also stars debutante Nidhhi Agerwal in a key role. The film is all set to hit the screens this Friday.

Post Munna Michael, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The rustic drama is directed by Kushan Nandy. It also features Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami and Divya Dutta. It is scheduled to release on August 25.