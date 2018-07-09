Mulk Trailer: Get Set For A POWER-PACKED Courtroom Drama!

After releasing the posters and teaser of the film, the makers of Mulk have released the trailer of the film. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta.

The first set of posters that were revealed recently showcase Taapsee Pannu essaying the role of a defense lawyer named Aarti Mohammed in the film and Rishi Kapoor essaying the role of the accused named Murad Ali Mohammed in the film. The teaser opened with a voice declaring that Rishi Kapoor is a traitor even as he defends himself by stating he is not. A quick series of shots showed his arrest, commotion in public and his family’s ordeal.

The teaser ended with a short speech by Taapsee Pannu before the bench, where she declares that a nation is not divided by the lines on a map but by colour, language, religion and caste. Just as the teaser, even the trailer looks interesting and quite gripping. Check out the trailer here:

The trailer is powerful in ever sense of the word. Tackling a sensitive issue, the makers have a stellar cast backing the film. Rishi Kapoor, yet again, is looking in his top form and Taapsee Pannu is in a toal touch of her character. These two will surely garner acclaim but get ready for a surprising power-packed performance by Ashutosh Rana in the film.

Taapsee Pannu has not just lent her acting prowess to Mulk but has also choreographed a song for the first time. The film’s director Anubhav Sinha says since the song was not meant to look like a professionally choreographed one, he wanted a fresh perspective and Taapsee did wonders.

The courtroom drama features a song titled Thenge se mid-way the film highlighting festivities. It was jointly directed by Sinha and Taapsee.

“Since Mulk doesn’t have the quintessential Bollywood song and dance facet, my focus was never to rope in a mainstream choreographer for the two songs in the film,” Sinha said in a statement.

“While I decided to single handedly direct both the songs, Taapsee expressed her interest in lending a helping hand. Since the song was not meant to look like a professionally choreographed song, I wanted a fresh perspective and Taapsee did wonders.

“I am quite impressed with her directorial eye and someday if she ever wishes to foray into direction she will do well for herself,” he added.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.