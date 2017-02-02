Mukti Bhawan Trailer | Starring Adil Hussain

Mukti Bhawan revolves around the story of a reluctant son who must take his father to the holy city of Varanasi, where his father believes he will breathe his last and attain salvation. And so the two check into Mukti Bhawan, a hotel dedicated to the people with the same beliefs, where the guests are expected to either die in 15 days or leave.

The film stars Adil Hussain, Lalit Behl, Geetanjali Kulkarni , Palomi Ghosh, Navnindra Behl & Anil K Rastogi in lead roles.

Check out the trailer here:

Written and directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani and produced by Sanjay Bhutiani & Sajida Sharma under their banner Red Carpet Moving Pictures. It is slated to release on 14th April, 2017.