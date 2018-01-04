Mukkabaaz’s New Song Bahut Hua Samman Will Inspire You To Fight For What’s Right

Mukkabaaz: An Anurag Kashyap film which is winning accolades over film festivals all over the world is now finally releasing in its home country on January 12th, 2018. The makers have released equally intriguing trailer and songs too.

Now, a new song from the film is out which is titled Bahut Hua Samman. The song is sung by Swaroop Khan while the powerful lyrics are written by Hussain Haidry and the song is composed by Rachita Arora. The song has impactful beats and it’s more of a motivational song.

Listen to the track right here:

Mukkabaaz talks about an aspiring boxer Shravan (Vinit) who slogs day and night to achieve his dream of being a recognized boxer. Things go awry when he falls in love with a high caste, a mute girl who happens to be the niece of his arch nemesis, the head of the state boxing federation, Bhagwandas Mishra (Jimmy).

Mukkabaaz is Anurag’s third film to premiere at TIFF after That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap also features Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is playing a struggling boxer in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming movie Mukkabaaz, says he wants to help real-life boxers who are struggling.

Asked if knowing the sport closely brought any changes in his mind, Vineet told IANS: “Of course, I would love to contribute something to them. In the ‘akhada’ (wrestling arena), where I used to practice, I saw so many boxers.”

“Some, who are struggling even though they are champions, and some are forced to retire, some are the victim of politics. I also made friends with them. So I want to help them with my limited capability so that awareness can be created.”