Mukkabaaz’s Energetic Ballad Haathapai Is The Kind Of Motivation You Need For The Day

Anurag Kashyap has never failed in giving us some impactful movies. Daring auteur Anurag Kashyap adds a wholly original Indian perspective to the rich history of boxing and sports films with Mukkabaaz.

Aspiring boxer Shravan (Vineet Kumar Singh) slogs day and night to achieve his dream of being a recognized boxer. Things go awry when he falls in love with a high-caste, mute girl who happens to be the niece of his arch nemesis, the head of the state boxing federation. Shravan soon finds out that in India, boxing is about everything else but the sport, which is heightened by the volatile political climate of Uttar Pradesh.

The makers have released a new song from the film called Haathapai. The war-cry of the unseen and the unheard! Listen to this energetic ballad, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and ignite the fire within!

In the film set in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and inspired by a true story, Singh plays boxer Shravan Singh who wants to take on opponents in the boxing ring but is instead forced to spar with a powerful and vengeful coach.

The movie has also been screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who plays the protagonist in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz (The Brawler), which premiered at 2017’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap also features Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan