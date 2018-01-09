Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s film Mukkabaaz is just around the corner and it is releasing on this Friday. After getting critical appreciation in the festivals, the film is now all set to impress the audience in India.

But this film is a bit unusual and different from what we have seen earlier in Anurag’s films. This time, Anurag Kashyap has collaborated with the director of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Aanand L Rai.

With these two coming together, it is like two different worlds have connected to each other. We have seen Kashyap who makes dark films like Gangs of Wasseypur. Whereas Aanand is known to make light-hearted and funny films. So both of them have their own style of making films and showing it to the audiences.

The makers of the film have released a video where we can see Anurag and Aanand at their candid best. The video starts with Anurag as he speaks about Rai and says that, “He believes in characters and you can see his characters contradict each other and their conflicts take the story forward, the way he puts them together. He likes that Indian-ness in his stories and he is very fearless in telling the stories.”

Then comes Aanand L Rai, who also speaks about Anurag’s way of making cinema. He says, “I think he is a very fearless director.”

Both of them discuss if they would have made each other’s films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangs of Wasseypur, then what would have been the scenario of both the films. Have a look at their video now:

Mukkabaaz stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Sheirgill and Ravi Kishan in the main roles.