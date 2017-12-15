Mukkabaaz Song Mushkil Hai: A Musical Treat For Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fans

Shot in total secrecy, highly anticipated Mukkabaaz, has packed many surprises. Indian cinema’s one of the finest actors – Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in for a special song, Mushkil Hai.

Penned by Sunil Jogi, the song is hugely popular in North India. Given that the powerhouse performer represents that part of the country, director of the film, Anurag Kashyap thought that him the perfect choice for the song.

Seeing Nawaz in the song we were reminded of his Dev-D avatar presented by the same director who is also directing Mukkabaaz. The song has a zing to it which gets you all charged up and in the mood. Even in your wild guess no one could have thought of a guest appearance by Nawaz which comes as a bonanza for his fans.

The whole song revolves around the protagonist boxer and his lady love romancing each other. Mushkil Hai is not your typical Bollywood romantic number it is raw and has a strong U.P. favour to it.



Talking about his long association with the Nawazuddin, Anurag says, “He flew in on the day of the shoot to Bareilly, filmed all night and left. He shows off a few moves but there’s no real dancing. Nawaz will do anything for me, I love him.”

About the song, the filmmaker adds, “It talks about class differences and when I met Sunil at an award function, I asked him if I could use his poem as it defines the love story in Mukkabaaz. We have upgraded it to the present times.”

Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz is directed by Anurag Kashyap stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kissan.

The first song of the movie definitely got us all excited. We will be in wait of more surprises to unveil soon.