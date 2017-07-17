The title track of Mubarakan has become an instant hit among the masses and classes. The infectious tune and the upbeat feel has been loved by audience.

But, what all went to make this number a truly celebration song? Right from the hook step of Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor to the rap of Badshah. The glamorous looks of Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty to the use of latest technology of Moses. Everything is showcased beautifully in this making video:

Watch the video right here:

In sync with Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster entertainers like Ready, Singh is King, No Entry, Welcome and Welcome Back, his latest directorial Mubarakan proves to be a laughter riot. The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for the each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends.

Trending :

This is for the first time that Arjun would be sharing the screen space with his uncle Anil. This is for the fifth time when Anil and director Anees Bazmee would be working together.

Bazmee and Anil have previously collaborated in entertainers like “No Entry”, “Welcome”, “Welcome Back”, “No Problem”. “I have written a lot of films for Anil Kapoor and have known him for a long time now. One day, as a writer on a film in which Anil Ji was also acting, the director of that film was not well. So I was told to direct a scene with Anil Kapoor. After that shot, he told me that whenever you direct your film, I would love to act in it,” Bazmee said in a statement.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mubarakan is slated for worldwide release on July 28.