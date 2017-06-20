Mubarakan Trailer | Move Over Arjun’s Double Role, Anil Kapoor Is The Real Hero Here!

The trailer of Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, Mubarakan has now been released and looks like this one’s going to be a complete family entertainer. The film starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles seems to be a fun affair.

The film stars Arjun in a double role and this is the first time he will be sharing screen space with his real-life uncle Anil Kapoor.

Karan and Charan (Arjun) are identical twins who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

In sync with Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster entertainers like Ready, Singh is King, No Entry, Welcome and Welcome Back, ‘Mubarakan‘ proves to be a laughter riot.

Check out Mubarakan trailer here:

Arjun Kapoor who is seen playing a double role, is seen effortlessly portray the role of the urban Karan and the naive Charan.

The chemistry shared by Arjun and Anil in the trailer acts as the high point, with the film’s glimpses leaving one in splits.

Actresses Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty who play love interests to Karan and Charan further add the glamour quotient to Anees Bazmee entertainer.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.