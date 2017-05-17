A series of promotional videos was shot for the announcement of Mubarakan team’s appearance at the cricket-based show ‘Extra Innings T20’, on the finale of IPL.

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor came together to shoot for the promotional videos stating their appearance on Extra Innings T20. The actors could be seen in their Mubarakan avatar and Arjun who portrays double role in the movie gave a glimpse of both his looks in the promos along with his uncle Anil Kapoor.

The first poster for Mubarakan would be disclosed on the Extra Innings show and the team is very excited about it.

Recently pictures of the first look of Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty from the movie made rounds on the social media and garnered huge appreciation.

Arjun has a double role in the film which is Charan and Karan. While Charan will be seen opposite Athiya Shetty, the other character Karan, a London boy, is paired with Ileana D’Cruz.

This is the 5th collaboration between actor Anil Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee. They have previously worked together in No Entry, No Problem, Welcome and Welcome Back.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

Before Mubarakan, Arjun will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Half Girlfriend. The film is a romance drama which revolves around a small town boy Madhav Jha played by Arjun, who falls in love with an uptown Delhi girl Riya Somani played by Shraddha.

Half Girlfriend is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.

Apart from Arjun and Shraddha in the lead, the film also stars actors Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others. The movie is slated to release on May 19, 2017.