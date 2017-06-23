The teaser trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh is here. The film deals with the story of the famous Red Fort trial of three INA officers that changed the course of India’s Azadi Movement.

Raag Desh has been written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah play key roles in the film which is presented by Rajyasabha TV and produced by Gurdeep Singh Sappal. UFO Moviez is the strategic partner. The trailer will be formally launched in the Parliament on 28th June.

Check out the trailer here:

Talking about the film, Dhulia said, “The Red Fort trial is one of the most interesting and relevant part of our Independence history. Raag Desh is about that fascinating case.”

Actor Mohit Marwah told IANS, “History is interesting. World War II, India’s Independence…but I was not very interested in history in school. History was never my forte. It’s only after school that I got to learn more about history through the visual medium. I saw films and documentaries. That’s what I enjoyed more.”

He further said, “A lot of research was already done by the director and the team. It’s a real life story, so had strong reference points. We had to recreate the vibe of the 1930s and 1940s. There was sufficient information on him (Col. Sahgal) on the internet. I also watched documentaries and read books. I hope I’ve done justice to him.”

“This has been such an incredible movie-making experience! And such a huge learning! Thank you. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Raag Desh,” Kunal Kapoor tweeted.

Talking to Koimoi in an interview, actor Amit Sadh had said about his role, “I definitely want to do a variety of roles as an actor. For example in my next film Raag Desh, you won’t be able to recognise me. I play Captain Gurbaksh Dhillon and speak Punjabi, which I have never done in my life. He was a war hero in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. The credit goes to filmmakers that they are giving me a chance to essay a variety of roles.”

Raag Desh is slated to release on 28th July 2017.