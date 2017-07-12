Shab Trailer 2 Is Super Intriguing | Dream Big But At What Cost?

The second trailer of Shab starring Ashish Bisht, Raveena Tandon, Arpita Chatterjee, Simon Frenay and Areesz Ganddi in lead roles is here.

Dealing with the dark reality of aspirations and affluent lives of Delhi’s elite, the film is set in the cosmopolitan city of Delhi. It is a story of people coming from different walks of life, some in the search for love and some towards the realisation of their dreams. It is the story of how destiny and the city shape their lives.

In the trailer, we see a ravishing Raveena Tandon calling the shots in a complicated relationship with a young struggling model, played by Ashish.

Check out the trailer here:

Raveena plays a fashion guru in the movie who helps in building the career of aspiring model Ashish. Arpita, on the other hand, portrays a girl-next-door who is in love with Ashish’s character. As the relationships of the trio are explored, the role of the city and its underbelly in determining their fate also surfaces.

Shab had a screening early this month at the New York Film Festival. To which the film’s director Onir, said: “I am thrilled that the world premiere of the film is happening in New York and that too on my birthday. The New York Film Festival is special as this is the fourth time my film will be screened at the festival.”

Onir directed his first film, My Brother… Nikhil in 2005 with Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri in lead roles. He won a National Award for best Hindi feature film I Am.

Shab is all set to release this Friday!