The Jodi which mesmerised the audience with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is back in action! Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are coming back together for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan— the Hindi remake of the 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ Aanand L Rai along with Eros. The movie has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was filmed at these locations. The teaser of the film is out and it looks quite interesting. Check it Out:

Going by the teaser we can surely say that it is yet another relatable story of a couple but with a twist. Bhumi and Ayushmann’s compatibility is something one can vouch for. Shubh Mangal Savdhan is being helmed by South actor-director RS Prasanna. The film is said to be a quirky rom-com and we can only wonder about the glimpse of the adorable chemistry that Ayushmann and Bhumi will share in the film.

Trending :

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will release on 1st September. On the work front, Bhumi is gearing up for her next release Toilet: EK Prem Katha, where she will appear with Akshay Kumar. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign. This will be her third movie.

Ayushmann’s last release was Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Parineeti Chopra which fell flat at the box office. He is also gearing up for his upcoming release Bareilly Ki Barfi which also stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on 18th August.