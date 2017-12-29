Vodka Diaries New Song: Beparwah Keeps The Mystery Alive

After the releasing an intriguing teaser, the makers of Vodka Diaries have released the first song Beparwah from the film.

The song titled Beparwah has been crooned by the band members of Parvaaz. The band members include- Mir Kashif Iqbal, Khalid Ahamed, Sachin and Fidel D’Souza.

Just like the teaser and the poster of the film were liked by the fans, the song Beparwah too will garner appreciation by the audiences. Talking about the song, it has that suspense factor in it. As the story revolves around a murder mystery, the song unfolds with a thrill. The music of the song is quite dramatic and it suits the mood of the film.

Check out the song here:

Vodka Diaries star Kay Kay Menon, Mandira Bedi and Raima Sen in the lead roles. Kay Kay Menon and Raima Sen will be sharing screen after a gap of nine years in Vodka Diaries. They were last seen together in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. What has been known about Mandira Bedi’s character is that she will be playing a romantic poet in the film. Herry Tangri, who portrayed the role of Yuvraj Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will been in a pivotal role in Vodka Diaries. TV actor Sooraj Thapar is also a part of the film.

Directed by Kushal Srivastava, Vodka Diaries has been produced under the banner of K’Scope Entertainment & Vishalraj Films & Production.