The makers of Munna Michael have released a new song titled ‘Swag’. This is the fourth song of the film, after the team released Main Hoon, Ding Dang and Pyar Ho. They have now released their new peppy number ‘Swag’ which is sung by Pranaay and Brijesh Shandilya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has geared up to become an international dancing champion. Well, not for real but in the song where we see him share the stage with Tiger Shroff. This is the second time where we will be seeing Nawazuddin dancing. He had shown us a glimpse of his dancing skills in Freaky Ali and thinking about Nawaz doing the same in Munna Michael was unexpected since the movie is a tribute to Michael Jackson.

As we all know, Tiger Shroff rules it when it comes to dancing. The actor has some crazy dance moves in the song. Recently a behind the scenes video of the song Swag was released where Tiger was seen giving dancing lessons to Nawaz and it looked like Nawaz will soon ace the world of dance.

Check out the splendid song here:

Munna Michael is an action dance film directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani. This marks the third collaboration between Tiger and Sabbir after Heropanti and Baaghi. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal who will be making her acting debut with the film.

The film is set to release on 21st July.