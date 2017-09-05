After Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Varun Dhawan and the team is now focusing on releasing yet another recreation of Judwaa‘s album Oonchi Hai Building. Oonchi Hai Building will surely take you on a nostalgia trip.

The makers have released the teaser of Oonchi Hai Building. The 12-second video doesn’t really have anything for its fans but one can only see the three lead actors just posing and flaunting their hot and chiseled bodies. The song will be releasing on 7th September and we just can’t wait for it!

Judwaa 2 is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and features the actor in a double role. He will bring back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem, portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa back in 1997. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 will be presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

David is reprising his role as director in this rehashed version of the Salman Khan starrer Judwaa, and together with Varun this time, we are sure that fans are in for a special treat. Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Trending :

According to a report in IANS, Varun Dhawan spoke about his experience of the film, “When Judwaa released, I was a child as well. I watched it in my childhood and I loved it very much. I would enjoy the reflex actions, I would love seeing Salman bhai in that way and then his song and dance with Rambha and Karisma (Kapoor) ma’am.”

He further added, “I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that’s been my number one thing since I became an actor.I remember some of the best times I have had with my family or with my masis (aunts), my cousins and with my friends have been when I have gone to the theatre.”