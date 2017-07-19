The makers of A Gentleman have kept Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez fans hooked to their film with some amazing stills and posters. The makers have now released the teaser of their first song ‘Disco Disco’.

Disco was a popular genre of dance and music in the early 80’s. Bollywood’s popular entertainers will be seen revisiting the disco era for an upcoming song from A Gentleman. The disco song is touted to be a complete dance number that would set the energies rising at disco techs and clubs.

Check out the teaser here:

The teaser has Sidharth and Jacqueline on the dance floor. The teaser of the song is all shiny and glamorous. The song gives us a glimpse of what the chemistry between the duo looks like.

The film, which is all set to release on August 25, is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya. The girl wishes her boyfriend to take some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

A Gentleman has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the silver screen.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho while Jacqueline’s last film was A Flying Jatt, however both the movies doomed at the box office. It will be interesting to see a fresh pair on screen, we hope their chemistry is amazing!

Are you ready to hit the dance floor?