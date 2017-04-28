Here’s the complete audio jukebox of the upcoming romantic drama Half Girlfriend featuring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

The music album of the film is comprised of 10 songs including one title track love theme.

The songs are Baarish (crooned by Ash King & Shashaa Tirupati), Thodi Der (crooned by Farhan Saeed & Shreya Ghoshal), Tu Hi Hai (crooned by Rahul Mishra), Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga (crooned by Mithoon Feat. Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati), Pal Bhar (Chaahunga Reprise) (crooned by Mithoon Feat. Arijit Singh), Lost Without You (crooned by Ami Mishra & Anushka Shahaney), Stay A Little Longer (crooned by Anushka Shahaney), Mere Dil Mein (crooned by Veronica Mehta & Yash Narvekar), Half Girlfriend Love Theme and Mere Dil Mein (crooned by Veronica Mehta & Yash Narvekar)

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

The music album is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Mithoon, Ami Mishra and Rishi Rich, while the lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood, Tanishk Bagchi, Kumaar, Laado Suwalka, Manoj Muntashir, Kunaal Vermaa and Anushka Shahaney.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj among others.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat. Half Girlfriend is set to hit the screens on 19th May.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also stars Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.