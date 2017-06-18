The makers of Tubelight have released a hilarious dialogue promo of the film. The 30-second-long clip shows Salman Khan aka Laxman Singh Bisht going through a physical test required to join the army and failing it. The promo also features Sohail Khan.

While Laxman gets rejected for his dishonest ways, his brother Sohail Khan aka Bharat Singh Bisht consoles him by saying that some soldiers are needed to go to the border and fight while other soldiers should stay with civilians to look after the country. Laxman believes his brother and becomes happy.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Salman plays an innocent Laxman, who is almost like a child and believes whatever his brother says. The dialogue promo explains Laxman and Bharat’s relation and how much they love and care for each other. Bharat treats Laxman like a child and addresses him as Captain!

The first dialogue promo of Tubelight featuring Salman Khan and his young co-star Matin Rey Tangu was released a few days back.

The makers also released a new song from the film a couple of days back. The song titled Main Agar features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin along with Sohail and Salman. The visuals of Salman with Zhu Zhu and Matin go on to show their strong yet beautiful camaraderie!

Composed by Pritam, this song will leave you reeling with strong heartfelt emotions of friendship! Atif Aslam’s deep voice coupled with Pritam’s melodious composition spell magic onscreen leaving you extremely emotional! The first line itself “Main agar sitaron se chura ke laoo, Roshni hawaaon se churake laoo” will instantly lift your mood.

Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Late Om Puri and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.