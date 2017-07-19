The dialogue promo of Munna Michael released on Wednesday asks a very crucial question. Does Nidhhi Agerwal have a boyfriend? The promo shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui asking Tiger Shroff if Nidhhi Agerwal has a boyfriend. When Tiger asks the same to Nidhhi, she tells him about the condition she has for choosing a boyfriend. What is her condition?

Check out Munna Michael's 5th dialogue promo right here:

The film revolves around a gangster (Nawazuddin) who learns to dance from an aspiring dancer (Tiger Shroff) who is a huge fan of Michael Jackson. In a making video released by the makers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had confessed how nervous he was initially about the very idea of having to dance in the film. The actor said, “They made me do such difficult steps! I couldn’t sleep the entire night a day before we started rehearsing…Sabbir Bhai (Sabbir Khan) had challenged me saying I know you can act, now show me if you can dance or not.”

However, Nawazuddin feels, the real fun lies in accepting a challenge and overcoming it. The actor said, “The biggest thrill is when you face something you are extremely scared of. That’s also a big challenge. When you can overcome it, then that’s the real fun, the real enjoyment.”

Talking about Nawazuddin’s attempt at dancing, the film’s director and lyricist Sabbir Khan said, “From him wanting to learn dance and being absolutely awkward at it, which came naturally to him, we had a ball doing those parts! Hats off to him! I am really glad the way he eventually did it.”

Talking about his dancing skills, Nawazuddin’s co-star Tiger Shroff said, He (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is the most nervous about dance!