After releasing the action-packed trailer and chartbuster songs, the makers have released a new dialogue promo of Munna Michael.

The promo showcases a solid camaraderie between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tiger Shroff. When Nawaz checks out a salesgirl while shopping at a store, Tiger saves him smartly.

Watch the dialogue promo right here:

Munna Michael revolves around Tiger playing Munna, a young man from the streets, who idolises the pop icon, Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning. Nawaz plays a gangster in the film, who is keen to learn dance and Tiger then turns teacher for him.

This is the first time we are seeing Nawazuddin dance. His last big film was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, where he received a lot of praises for his work. Another film starring Nawaz released recently, which is Mom. The film features Nawazuddin in a different half-bald avatar.

This is Tiger’s third collaboration with director Sabbir Khan, after his debut film Heropanti and last year’s Baaghi. While rumours suggested that there were differences between the two, clarifying them, Tiger said: “I think that was a PR stunt. I did my first film with him, and that time he was my guru, a mentor, and now he is like my brother.”

The movie, releasing on July 21, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also stars debutante Nidhi Aggerwal in a key role.

After Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Rambo remake and Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. In Baaghi 2, he will be sharing screen space with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.