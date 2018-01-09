The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. If there is one actor who can attempt a film on such topic, it’s Akshay Kumar. He has turned the tables in his favour since his dull phase.

There were reports that he finished the shoot of Padman in 37 days and we are sure he has given every of his last blood, sweat, and tear. The film is being directed by R. Balki and produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay as they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.

The makers have now released a new making-of video. The video shows how Akshay got into the character of Padman and how the idea came to the makers of making a film on this. Take a look at the video:

Well, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has some exciting and interesting projects in his kitty. Films like 2.0, Gold, Kesari, Mogul, Crack and Housefull 4; all the films are different from each other. These interesting line-ups will definitely create havoc at the box-office in 2018 and 2019.

It is this interesting choice of movies that makes Akshay relevant in the competitive Bollywood world and makes him give younger actors a run for their money. Now, while producers mostly laugh their way to banks with movies featuring Akshay, he is happy about living the fun of getting paid for laughing via The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.