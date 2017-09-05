When Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez announced their upcoming project Judwaa 2, it was natural for fans who grew up watching Salman Khan’s original iconic film were excited to watch what the new film has in store for them.

The makers of the film have now released the new behind the scene video of the song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and it shows how much fun the actor’s had shooting it. The song is composed by Anu Malik while it is sung by Neha Kakkar and Dev Negi. The music is given by Sandeep Shirodkar and Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Dev Kohli.

Watch the video here:

Varun, Tapsee, and Jacqueline are grooving to the tune of the song in the video and it’s just amazing. Judwaa 2 is the 44th film of David Dhawan that promises to deliver the similar kind of comedy and entertainment but in a new packaging. Superstar Salman Khan also has a cameo in this film, as he was seen getting clicked with the new cast members.

This time Prem and Raja will get to romance Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2. While it promises to be a masala entertainer it might also be in the news for its amazing songs. The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Judwaa 2 celebrates the hilarious story of two twin brothers, who after getting separated at birth and despite all odds, come together to save the day. It Is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The family entertainer is set to release on Dussehra, 29th September 2017 and has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.