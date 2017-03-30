Move Your Lakk, is the newly released party track from Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Noor. The song has been directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Featuring Diljit Singh, Sona and rap sensation Badshah, the song is a complete party rocker.

The song has been composed by Badshah, written by Badshah and sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah & Sonakshi Sinha.

The movie features Sonakshi Sinha as Noor, along with Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, “Noor” is slated to release on April 21.