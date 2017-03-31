Motion Poster Of Sridevi Kapoor Starrer Mom Is Out

After releasing the intense first look poster, the makers of Mom have released the motion poster of the film, featuring veteran actress Sridevi, the lead face of the movie.

The motion poster has Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s voice as a narrator, where he tells the qualities and importance of a Mother in an individual’s life.

Watch the motion poster right here:

Mom‘s first poster was unveiled by Salman Khan at the 2017 edition of Zee Cine Awards. After the launch, Salman said that Sridevi was a bigger star than any of the Khans.

Mom is Sridevi’s 300th film of her career.

The earlier schedules of Mom were shot in Delhi. After this, the crew flew to Mestia, Georgia and shot in freezing conditions of minus seven degrees for almost two months. This was definitely challenging for the film’s cast and they successfully wrapped up the schedule.

Since the trailer of Maatr starring Raveena Tandon released yesterday, there were comparisons between Mom and Maatr, to which Raveena replied, “She is a senior, I respect her a lot and I’ve always been the biggest fan of hers. I am proud that, whether it’s ‘Pink’, ‘Mom’ or ‘Maatr’, our industry is making these films today. I hope such films are made more. So, there is no comparison. I feel a message like this should be given at least six months a year to wake up people.”

Sridevi was last seen in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde’s 2012 film English Vinglish, which garnered both, critical acclaim as well as box office success.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, “MOM”, a woman-centric thriller film and is produced by her husband Boney Kapoor along with Sunil Manchanda & Zee Studio.

It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 14. The film also features Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in important roles, as well as actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.