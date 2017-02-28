Eros Now has tweeted a motion poster of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which introduces Amit Sadh as Shivaji Nagre aka Cheeku. The film’s distributor Eros tweeted, ‘गोविंदा…गोविंदा…गोविंदा…Meet Cheeku, Sarkar’s arrogant & volatile grandson.’


Check out the motion poster right here:

Political crime thriller Sarkar 3 is the third film of Ram Gopal Varma’s award-winning Sarkar franchise.

Here Is The Motion Poster Of Sarkar 3 Introducing Amit Sadh As Shivaji Nagre Aka Cheeku
Here Is The Motion Poster Of Sarkar 3 Introducing Amit Sadh As Shivaji Nagre Aka Cheeku
Check out the poster of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan
Check out the poster of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Bharat Dabholkar and Rohini Hattangadi. Sarkar 3 is slated to release on 7th April.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY