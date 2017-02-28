Eros Now has tweeted a motion poster of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which introduces Amit Sadh as Shivaji Nagre aka Cheeku. The film’s distributor Eros tweeted, ‘गोविंदा…गोविंदा…गोविंदा…Meet Cheeku, Sarkar’s arrogant & volatile grandson.’

Check out the motion poster right here:

Political crime thriller Sarkar 3 is the third film of Ram Gopal Varma’s award-winning Sarkar franchise.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Parag Tyagi, Bharat Dabholkar and Rohini Hattangadi. Sarkar 3 is slated to release on 7th April.