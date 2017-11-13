Monsoon Shootout Poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looks Raw And Different

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next crime thriller, Monsoon Shootout will finally see the light of day after four years of its premiere in Cannes 2013.

The movie is now all set to release in December 2017. The makers of the film have released a new poster and motion poster of the film.

In the poster, we can see Nawaz’s violent streak and his raw avatar. Nawaz looks like the perfect crime suspect in his new skinhead look and Vijay Varma can be seen aiming the gun at the suspect. Nawaz has always played grey characters with an edge and we have seen Vijay Verma play his roles with great passion and sincerity.

Nawazuddin had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur. Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Nawazuddin & Irrfan Khan, and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the primary roles. The film was premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and even earned a nomination for Amit Kumar under Golden Camera category.

Earlier in a statement, producer Guneet Monga said that they thought this is the right time to release the film. It said, “For almost a year we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right. We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film.”

Monsoon Shootout is set to release on 15 December, 2017 and it will clash with Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Fukrey Returns.