Monobina From Gold: Go Vintage & Crazy With Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy In This Peppy Track!

The makers of Gold have just released the next track from the film titled Monobina! It’s a celebratory track in the film that features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy along with the ensemble cast Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Kumar.

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy both have traditional Bengali look with rhythmic music and crazy lyrics and a clasp step. Monobina makes this song pure Gold.

The set is of the vintage look and the costumes blend in correctly with the theme. Mouni looks true Bengali beauty.

It’s an out and out foot tapping number that’s been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Yaseer Desai, Shashaa Tirupati, Monali Thakur & Farhad Bhiwandiwala, written by VAYU and has been choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar.

The song sets a perfect backdrop number, with a fascinating hook step and interesting lyrics, arriving at a point where Team India is all set to go and represent their country at the 1948 Olympics in London.

The story of the movie shows Akshay Kumar playing a man who brings together a men’s hockey team to achieve the dream of winning the olympics, despite all the challenges faced and how they won their first ever gold medal. It is an inspiring tale of how a team brought pride and respect for its country.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and directed by Reema Kagti. Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold assures dynamic performances by a whole schemer cast.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion the movie is due to be released on 15 August 2018 in India, to tie-in with Independence Day.