After the 1st intriguing trailer, the makers of MOM released the 2nd trailer which creates more impact with more thrill and intensity. The 2nd trailer showcases suspicious and thrilling conversation between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi, which definitely raises the bar of excitement for the film’s release.

Watch the trailer right here:

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the music of the film has been composed by Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman.

Lead actress Sridevi said her dream to work with double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was finally realised with Mom“.

“When Ravi and I started working on the project, we felt it’d be nice to have Rahman on board. We were blessed to work with him because it has been a long-time dream. I’d forever be grateful to him for being part of this film,” Sridevi told a reporter.

During the promotional event, Rahman said the story of Mom is “universal” and that’s what makes it “unique”.

“It’s about the familial relationship. Irrespective of which part of the world you live, family is special and we’d do anything to protect our loved ones,” he said.

In the city to promote the Tamil dubbed version of “Mom”, Sridevi said the film is a “simple”, “emotional family drama”.

“As a mother of two daughters, I could relate with the story so well. I was moved by story when I heard it. It’s a very important film for teenagers and even for mothers,” she said, adding she didn’t really plan to do this project.

“After ‘English Vinglish’, I got busy with my daughters. I really didn’t plan to do more films. I have never planned things. When Boney (Kapoor) told me a line of the story, it really got me excited. It took nearly two years to develop the story and start this project,” she said.

Mom also feature Akshaye Khanna in a key role and is set to hit the screens on 7th July.