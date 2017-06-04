After making a comeback with English Vinglish in 2012, Sridevi is now all set to rule the silver screen once again with her upcoming film Mom, The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer and it is quite intriguing.

The trailer features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in a never seen avatar.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer follows the story of Sridevi as Devki and her young teenage daughter Arya. It is about a mother who has to make tough choices in order to save her daughter in some way. However, what has befallen her daughter Arya remains a mystery.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look as a balding man is highly intriguing whereas Akshaye Khanna looks menacing in the trailer. On the whole, the trailer has the right elements of mystery, thriller and drama to keep the audience on their toes.

Apart from Hindi, Mom will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. “Ever since the teaser of the film released, online distributors have been clamouring for it and sent several requests to the makers asking for the film to be dubbed in south languages. Owing to this, the film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from Hindi,” Boney Kapoor told media at the trailer launch event.

The film is written and directed by Ravi Udyawar, ‘Mom‘ is all set to release on July 7th.

Film producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite hopeful about his forthcoming production ‘Mom’ featuring his wife Sridevi, says the story of the film is very hard hitting.

“I sincerely hope that the film reaches a wider audience and they feel the essence of the story. The story is an emotional journey, it is quite hard hitting and very apt for today’s time. I hope people like it,” Boney, who was present at the trailer launch of the film along with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui told IANS.

Let us know what do you think about the trailer!