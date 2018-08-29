Mitron Mania Video: Jackky Bhagnani Urges Audience To Not Skip Ads In A Unique Way!

After tickling the audience’s funny bones with the first look in Mitron Mania, the makers are back with another hilarious Mitron Mania video.

The latest video features Jackky Bhagnani explaining the strain it takes to skip an ad and hence asks the audience to not skip an ad.

Sharing the video on his social media, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “108 muscles ko bhi kyu stress dete ho! Do not skip ads.. just sit back and relax like I am 😋 #MitronMania @abundantia_ent @Kritika_Kamra @pratikg80 @shivamparekh @neerajsoodactor @nitinrkakkar @vikramix”.

Earlier, the actor shared a teaser of the video, where the video is seen buffering. Jackky said, “#MitronMania is back and it’s crazier than before! Bringing you something super cool today at 1 @Abundantia_Ent @Kritika_Kamra @pratikg80 @shivamparekh @neerajsoodactor @nitinrkakkar @vikramix”.

The hilarious trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience. The first song This Party Is Over Now further stirred the excitement of the audience with the Yo Yo Honey Singh track taking over the internet in no time. Sawarne Lage and the recently released Chalte Chalte have further added to the excitement.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed Filmistan, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.