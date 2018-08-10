Mitron First Look Out; Here’s What Alia Bhatt Thinks About It!

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share the first look of National award-winning director, Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming film ‘Mitron‘, starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Neeraj Sood Shivam Parekh and Pratik Gandhi.

The actress shared the first look saying, “I came across a crazy matrimonial video. Simply loved it…! #MitronMania begins on 14th August.

The fun video showcases the plight of a father who is struggling to get his good-for-nothing son married.

Featuring Jackky Bhagnani as the son Jai, the short video is titled Jai and Pappa and it depicts the flaws in his character. The film interestingly titled Mitron also showcases Jai’s two closest friends in the video.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed ‘Filmistan’, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.