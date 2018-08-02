After getting immense appreciation for the intriguing trailer, the makers of Stree are set to increase the excitement by launching a special song titled Milegi Milegi which holds a unique message.

The peppy dance number tells a fascinating tale in the song, which showcases the story of Stree while also making you beg for more!

Link to song:

Director Amar Kaushik shares, “The idea of Milegi is to give the audience a peek into what Stree is all about. Even though it is a promotional song, it encapsulates the essence of the movie and showcases the concept of Is Saal Mard Ko Dard Hoga.”

The song, sung by Mika Singh and composed by Sachin Jigar, has the entire starcast letting it loose and shaking a leg.

He further adds, “We really enjoyed shooting for the song as it’s a peppy number filled with a lot of masti that got the entire cast grooving to the upbeat tempo. We are sure that the audiences will enjoy watching the song as well as break into a dance whenever the song plays.”

Dinesh Vijan presents Stree, a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on 31st August 2018.