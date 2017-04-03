Meri Pyaari Bindu’s Trailer 1 – Ayushmann & Parineeti’s Samosa Aur Chutney Wala Pyaar

After releasing a couple of interesting posters and teaser along with Parineeti Chopra’s debut track Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu have finally released the first official trailer of the film. Yash Raj Films has always come up with new and innovative ideas for launching their movie trailers. With their upcoming movie, Meri Pyaari Bindu, they plan to release the trailer as five chapters over the next five days, starting today!

The first chapter of the film is described as the Samosa Aur Chutney Wala Pyaar! The trailer showcases the narration of Ayushmann Khurrana, where he reminisces his childhood love story with Bindu. The 2nd chapter will be released tomorrow.

Take a look at the first chapter of the trailer here:

The film is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in the film. Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Aditya Chopra & Maneesh Sharma, Meri Pyaari Bindu is being released under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films.

The film is scheduled to release on 12th May and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role. The film is slated to release later this year.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania, who previously helmed films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny.

The 28-year old actress will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.

Golmaal Again was earlier slated to release during Diwali this year, but to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0), the makers are now planning to release the film on 6th October.