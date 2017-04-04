After releasing the interesting trailer of Samosa aur chutney wala pyaar in the 1st chapter, the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu released another funny trailer through their 2nd chapter which is called Gabbar aur Sambha.

While in the 1st chapter, the lead characters were shown in their childhood, the 2nd chapter showcases the fun-filled relationship around their college times.

The promo has an exam scene where Ayushmann aka Abhi is busy in completing his answer sheet, while Parineeti aka Bindu is busy in making deals with other students to sell the answers. Students offer her 50 bucks, a pair of sunglasses and even a CD player for the answers.

Watch the 2nd chapter right here:

The 2nd chapter is called Gabbar aur Sambha, because the relationship between the lead characters is much more like these two popular characters from Sholay. Abhi needs to and has to listen whatever Bindu says, whether it’s right or wrong.

The film is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in the film.

The trailer of the film will be released through 5 chapters in 5 days and the 3rd chapter will be released tomorrow.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensembled cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.

While Parineeti will be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The 28-year old actress will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.