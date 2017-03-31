Meri Pyaari Bindu | Official Teaser | Ayushmann Khurrana | Parineeti Chopra

Here’s the teaser of Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. Yesterday, we saw the first poster of the film. On the poster of the film, Ayushmann was seen in a geeky look sporting glasses and reading his own book. Parineeti on the other hand is seen in a colorful look holding a record and a mic in one hand.

The first song of the film, ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi‘, released recently where Parineeti has made her singing debut. She has won a lot of praises for the same.

The teaser features Ayushmann writing on his typewriter as he mentions how special Bindu (Parineeti) is. He is seen discussing her traits and their relationship. Check out the teaser here:

Meri Pyaari Bindu is being helmed by debutante director Akshay Roy. It has been produced by YRF and is slated to release on 12th May this year.

Parineeti will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again next. Talking about the film’s shoot, she said, “We are having loads of fun shooting ‘Golmaal Again’. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire ‘Golmaal’ gang is just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family.”

“‘Golmaal’ is a legendary series. Kareena (Kapoor) has worked in two of them and now I am also working in it, so it’s a thing of honour for me. I think people will be entertained a lot because it’s a hilarious film,” added the actress.

Ayushmaan also has another project lined up with Bhumi Pednekar, titled ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. The film is a remake of Tamil comedy “Kalyana Samayal Saadham”. To be helmed by R.S. Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.