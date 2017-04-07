The 5th and final chapter of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu is out. While the 1st four chapters showcased Abhi and Bindu’s childhood and teenage stories, the last chapter showcases their unusual love story.

Titled as Mix Tape, the trailer shows how the lead characters record songs, which are situational and related to them. Abhi aka Ayushmann calls it, ‘Teri Meri Kahani, filmy geeton ki zubani.’

Watch the final chapter here:

The movie is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer, while Ayushmann essays the role of an writer in it.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3, and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium at the box office.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role. The actor will also feature in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai. It is scheduled to release on 25th August this year.

While Parineeti will be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. She will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is directed directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari. The makers are planning to release the film on 6th October, 2017.