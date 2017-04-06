Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 4 | Its Parineeti Chopra Vs Ayushmann Khurana’s Mother This Time

After releasing three interesting promos of Meri Pyaari Bindu, the makers have now released the 4th chapter (promo) of the film.

The 4th Chapter is called Bindu vs. Maa! Ayushmann’s mom doesn’t like his special friend Bindu (Parineeti). She feels that he will spoil his life running after Bindu. The highlight of the video is when Parineeti delivers some lines in Tamil. She even cracks a joke about meeting Ayushmann in a dance bar and the reaction of his mother is priceless!

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

The trailer of the film will be released through 5 chapters in 5 days and the 5th chapter will be released tomorrow. The film is set in Kolkata and Ayushmann will be playing the character of a writer in the movie. Meri Pyaari Bindu also marks Parineeti’s debut as a singer and her first song from the film Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin is already a big hit.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead.

While Parineeti will be seen in Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. The 28-year old actress will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjai Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari.