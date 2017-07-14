Check out the 1st song Mere Rashke Qamar from the highly anticpated action drama Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz.

The beautiful rendition showcases the mesmerizing chemistry between the lead characters in the film. It has been shot on the picturesque locations of Rajasthan.

Enjoy the track right here:

The song is crooned by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The film is set in the backdrop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

Talking about the film, director Milan Luthria mentioned, “This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is a lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject.”

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjai Mishra in key roles.

Baadshaho is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Milan Luthria releases on 1st September 2017.

Post Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the 4th installment of Golmaal Series, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others. It will hit the screens during the festive season of Diwali.