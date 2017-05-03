Here’s the brand new song, Mere Dil Mein song from Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Like the other tracks that we have heard till now, this one too is entertaining enough.

The Rishi Rich composition is a fun track with hip hop style beats. Mere Dil Mein has been sung by Veronica Mehta and Yash Narvekar.

This track features the duo spending some fun moments with one another. Half Girlfriend is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. The film is a romantic drama, starring Arjun as Madhav Jha and Shraddha as Riya Somani in key roles and is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.

Check out the new song here:

Half Girlfriend also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj in supporting roles. NH Studioz, an initiative of Narendra Hirawat and Co., has bagged the distribution rights of the movie, directed by Mohit Suri and will release in more than 2,500 screens across India.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat. Half Girlfriend is set to hit the screens on 19th May.

Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar. The film has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and it also stars Siddhanth Kapoor playing Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena is scheduled to release on 14th July.