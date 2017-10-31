Mera Intkam Dekhegi From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Is High On Lyrics 

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is creating the perfect buzz among the audiences. The makers have been releasing new songs, posters and now, the makers have released a new song from the film titled Mera Inteqaam Dekhegi.

This is the first time Rajkummar Rao will be sharing screen space with Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda. The new song is sung by Krishna Beuraa while the music is given by Anand Raaj Anand and the lyrics are written by Gaurav Krishna Bansal.

Listen to the song here:

Mera Intkam Dekhegi hypes up the tension mode which makers showed a glimpse of in the trailer. Rajkummar’s character is in search of something in the song as he gatecrashes Kriti Kharbanda’s house. High on lyrics, the song mounts the tension of the narrative.

Directed by Ratna Sinha, the film’s story rises from the cultural and traditional roots of Uttar Pradesh, and is about two ordinary middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who are soon to be married. But Aarti decides to follow her dream and parts ways from Satyendra. However, life gets them back together and what happens next is a roller coaster ride the audience would experience in the theaters.

Rajkummar’s has won huge critical acclaim and garnered positive reviews for Newton, Kriti Kharbanda who made a stellar debut with Raaz Reboot followed by Guest Inn London alongside Paresh Rawal will be further seen in Karwaan, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akash Khurana.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

He has also started shooting for Fanney Khan, which will also star Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The upcoming musical comedy film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar. Fanney Khan, which is being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment, and T-Series, is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody’s Famous!. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13, 2018.