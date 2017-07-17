Meet Ushaji & Rehana In This New Promo Of Lipstick Under My Burkha

The much-awaited film Lipstick Under My Burkha is creating a wave amongst all and with only 4 days to go to the release, people cannot contain their excitement!

Giving us a sneak peek into the characters of the film, the filmmakers have recently released the character promos of Ushaji (Ratna Pathak Shah) & Rehana (Plabita Borthakur) and we’re sure you will love them!

Ushaji, a widow, is in touch with her sexual desires. In a society which prescribes celibacy to women over 40, Usha is a misfit and a rebel who secretly reads erotic stories. A world of fantasies opens up when she meets a handsome swimming instructor. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha‘ is her story of passion and rebellion.

Watch the promos here:

Rehana, a girl who marches and dances to the beat of her own drum! Watch Plabita Borthakur in #LipstickUnderMyBurkha, releasing 21 July!

Lipstick Under My Burkha, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava stars Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur and Vikrant Massey in key roles. The film has been produced by Prakash Jha Productions and distributed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Just a few days back, the makers had released the film’s poster, where they showed a fist with a lipstick replacing the middle finger. On being questioned about whether the makers tried to send a message to the censor board via the poster, Ekta Kapoor rubbished such claims. Talking to a portal, she said that she doesn’t have a problem with the censor board as she feels they are just doing their job. She even refused to call it a middle finger clearly saying that it is just a lipstick.

Talking to Koimoi in an interview, the film’s director Alankrita Shrivastava had bashed the CBFC, saying, “I feel the audience should have all kinds of content available to them. It’s hypocritical because it’s not like there is not enough sexual content in films, it is just the way it’s portrayed. Their problem is with the female point of view. If you keep showing me the female body from the male point of view, that is absolutely acceptable. That’s a scary thing! We are in 2017!”

Lipstick Under My Burkha is slated to hit theatres on 21st July.