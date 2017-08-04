Two years ago, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar gave film enthusiasts one of the finest Bollywood films of the recent times- Dum Laga Ke Haisha. And the hit-Jodi is set to reunite for another romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The makers had released the trailer of the film and it just got everybody hooked. From the funny comic scenes to the adorable chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Now, the makers have released the song promo of their first song Rocket Saiyyan.

Take a look at the song promo here:

The video has Bhumi cutely talks to Ayushmann. The duo’s chemistry is beyond amazing in this promo. We hope the movie gains some brilliant reviews. This will be the second time Bhumi and Ayushmann after working together in the National Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Shubh Magal Saavdhan is the Hindi remake of the 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The original film starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

Trending :

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.

Bhumi is gearing up for her next release Toilet: EK Prem Katha, where she will appear with Akshay Kumar. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign. This will be her third movie. While Ayushmann’s last release was Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Parineeti Chopra which fell flat at the box office. He is also gearing up for his upcoming release Bareilly Ki Barfi which also stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on 18th August.