A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel & Risky – no matter how quirky the name of the film is, this Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez starrer definitely looks stylish. Makers have released two promos introducing the different avatars of Sidharth Malhotra.

The first one is the Susheel side of Sidharth, this character of his is named as Gaurav. He is simple and adored by everyone. Know from the horse’s mouth on what he has to say about this character, “I liked the simplicity of Gaurav, I like how clear headed, single minded, happy and calm of the guy he is,”

Jacqueline who will be seen opposite Sidharth in the film says, “I like Gaurav, I really like his character and he’s really very funny.”

Gaurav is an ordinary person and Sidharth adds, “He wants simple pleasures in life, he wants a good house, good food, girlfriend which eventually will become his life and have kids with her. He has an obsessive compulsive disorder in organizing things, he likes to keeo the things neat. A lot of humour comes out of that. He loves to do all household things which I find really funny. One thing I’ll learn from Gaurav is to cook a meal and clean my house, my mom would really be happy.”

Trending :

Exchanging a Maserati for a van? Jacqueline reveals who she will date from Gaurav – the simple one or Rishi – the risky one, “The things that Gaurav does annoyingly as a person like he exchanges his Maserati for a mini van. Rishi has a risky side to him. I’ll probably date him.”

Sundar & Susheel Gaurav is content with his ‘same shit different day’ routine and dreaming about settling down with the girl of his dreams, Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez) and having his ‘happily ever after.’ When a case of mistaken identity rocks Gaurav’s life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! Meet Gaurav, the man who stands everything to lose if he doesn’t solve the riddle of his current predicament.

A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky is a Fox Star Studios production starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez and is written and directed by Raj & DK. It is set to release on August 25, 2017.