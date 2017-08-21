Meet The Jailer Of Lucknow Central In These Character Videos

Lucknow Central has been successful in grabbing the audience’s attention with the power packed trailer and two songs of the film.

The makers have been releasing new videos every day to create buzz. Now, they have released three videos of Ronit Roy’s Character Raja Srivastava.

Watch the videos here:







In the videos, Ronit introduces us to his character who is unapologetic, strict and someone who would give left, right and center to anyone who would try to act smart. He can be heard spitting anger and hate for the group of five inmates who are wanting to form a band, but Ronit has a sense of what Farhan Akhtar and his other friends are planning to do. Hence, Ronit wants to make sure that he does all that it takes to stop Farhan and others from escaping from the jail.

Trending :

Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Rajesh Sharma, Inaam-ul-Haq and Ronit Roy is a story of a group of prisoners forming a music band to escape. Captivating the essence of the film, the team of Lucknow Central‘ organized a special event at Yerwada jail, Pune.

The film depicts the journey of an innocent man who aspired to be a singer but is caught in the wrath of fate, wherein he lands in Lucknow Central jail after falsely being accused of a murder. There he, along with his fellow in mates, drafts a plan to escape the jail in the disguise of a music band.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.